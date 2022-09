There has been a lot of debate about star kids being favoured and getting easy aces. Lately stars kids like Ananya Monday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Suhana Khan have been massively trolled and more for being born in the star family. While not every star kids turn out to be successful and there are tons of examples. Soha Ali Khan is one of the star kids who is very much aware of her privileges and spoke about how not every time being privileged is not always a good space. In an interaction with BollywoodLife, we asked the actress about star kids getting massively trolled for their privilege and how things have drastically changed over 3 to 4 years. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Zayn Malik unfollows Gigi Hadid, Kayne West compares Kim Kardashian to Queen Elizabeth II and more

She said, " I think things (nepotism) like this exist across the industries. What helps is access to people which I certainly had interns of ace was to directors, foot in the door, sometimes they feel obliged they may not want to work with you but they feel obliged to meet you so it's not like something that you enjoy, but I feel like certainly the platform especially when it comes to things like acting, the film industry or even cricket, they are been equal if accepting people based on talent".

The actress further added, " Of course anywhere in the world you feel the world is unfair and you always wonder and talk endlessly that person she is so lucky to have this because that person knows so and so, sleeping with so and so. So it's not a very healthy game of comparing. So the idea is not to compare me and I speak for myself because my family members are fiercely independent and nobody had ever involved themselves in each other's day and even people can see that." Soha Ali Khan was last seen in Hush Hush and is receiving lot of appreciation for her performance.