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'I am losing crores': Why is Mukesh Khanna RELUCTANT to cast Ranveer Singh as Shaktimaan despite Dhurandhar's success?

Mukesh Khanna praises Ranveer Singh's talent but opposes him as Shaktimaan, saying casting needs the "right face" despite risking crores.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: April 19, 2026 9:06 AM IST

'I am losing crores': Why is Mukesh Khanna RELUCTANT to cast Ranveer Singh as Shaktimaan despite Dhurandhar's success?

More than two years have passed since the announcement of a film based on the popular Indian superhero Shaktimaan. It was believed that Ranveer Singh will play the superhero in the movie adaptation. Actor Mukesh Khanna, who made the character famous on television, openly rejected Singh's casting. He said that Singh would not be permitted to play the role. Khanna has voiced his disapproval of Singh portraying Shaktimaan on several occasions. But now that Singh is enjoying the success of his most recent films, Dhurandar Parts 1 and 2, Khanna has said how much he admires the actor.

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Mukesh Khanna losing crores over Shaktimaan casting?

Mukesh reaffirmed his position on the superhero movie casting while praising Ranveer's versatility in a recent interview with Zoom. "Although he is a terrific actor with great energy, he can do Dhurandhar, Gully Boy, and Khilji," he said, referencing Ranveer's wide-ranging performances. However, he said that playing Shaktimaan is not just about the acting ability but having the face for it. "You need not just the actor but also the face. A historical figure like Prithviraj Chauhan should look the part, which Akshay Kumar did not in the film despite the costume and wig. When I played historical characters, it used to take me 1.5 hours just to get ready, including wearing a seven-inch crown."

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Sony Pictures is keen to proceed with the project, and Mukesh also admitted that his opposition may have a personal cost. "It is my loss. I am losing crores as Sony is ready to offer me that amount. But I said, Wait, I don't want this casting.' They want a star, I don't. If allowed, I would conduct nationwide auditions to find someone who truly embodies Shaktimaan- good-looking, simple, and kind. For me, no actor with an established image can become Shaktimaan."

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When Mukesh and Ranveer met for Shaktimaan casting

Mukesh Khanna mentioned in a prior interview with Siddharth Kannan that he and Ranveer Singh had met to discuss the casting. "It was an arranged meeting organised by Sony, where Ranveer came to convince me that he could play Shaktimaan. This wasn't the first time he showed interest."

Mukesh proposed Ranveer to portray Kilvish?

This was not the first time he expressed interest." Mukesh went on to say that he had instead proposed Ranveer portray Tamraj Kilvish, the show's legendary adversary, but the meeting concluded without a resolution.

The renowned actor also said that producer Aditya Chopra approached him years ago about acquiring the rights to Shaktimaan.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
Tags Mukesh Khanna Mukesh Khanna On Shaktimaan Ranveer Singh Shaktimaan Shaktimaan Casting Superhero