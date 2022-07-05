It is said that everyone has at least 7 lookalikes. Where they are nobody knows! But well, celebrities often hit headlines thanks to lookalikes. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and many other big stars have their doppelgangers who are famous on social media. Brahmastra actress Alia Bhatt too seems to have a lookalike. A girl named Celesti Bairagey is often compared to a diva because of her looks. But in a video for Humans of Bombay, Celesti has spoken about how she wants to create an identity of her own. Also Read - Kaali row: Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai REACTS to backlash over the poster with goddess smoking; says 'I don't have anything...'

The video has been captioned as 'I Am Not Alia Bhatt'. As the pictures of Celesti roll out, she says that she admires a lot but she really wants to retain her own identity. She says that she is going to venture into the TV industry soon and dreams of having a Bollywood film. And of course, she would love to do a film with Alia Bhatt. Quite a few people commented on the video and expressed surprise over the resemblance the two ladies share. A comment read, "Celesti looks more like Alia Bhatt than Alia Bhatt herself." Another comment read, "For a moment I thought I am seeing alia bhatt and then only to realize it is celesti."

Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects

Talking about the actress, she is currently in London shooting for her first Hollywood venture. Apart from that, she has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Darlings in her kitty. It was recently that Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy on social media.