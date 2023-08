Sunny Deol is currently enjoying the success of Gadar 2. His movie made a huge amount of money—and is now inching towards the Rs 500 crore mark. But at the same time, there was some news about his house being sold at an auction in Juhu. However, the bank stopped the auction within a day of issuing a notice about the same. Now, a noted filmmaker named Sunil Darshan has accused Sunny Deol of taking about two crore rupees from him and not returning it.

Andaz film director Sunil Darshan Accuses Sunny Deol

Sunil Darshan is known for making movies like Janwar, Ek Rishta, and Andaz. He's been arguing with Sunny about this for 27 years, he claims. Sunil Darshan explained in an interview that this happened in 1996 when Sunny Deol took money from his to start a company. He wanted to show his movies internationally and Darshan readily helped him with that. However, he claims, Sunny never gave him the money back. “Even though he bought a lot of things for himself during that time," Darshan claimed.

Sunny went to London after taking money

Sunil recalled that time when Sunny was shooting for one of his movies, Ajay. He confided in Darshan about his ambitious plans and about his company and asked if he could get overseas rights for Ajay. Sunny even promised Darshan to pay back the amount in full. Darshan claims that Sunny told him that he had to go to London to get the money and get all the paperwork for the company in place and signed. “I trusted him and signed," rues Darshan.

Sunil Darshan further claimed that even though Sunny Deol's representative came to get the movie prints he didn’t pay him the money. He also revealed the excuse he was given by Sunny that the banks in London were closed. “I trusted him again and gave him the prints. I asked for the money for months after that, but he kept avoiding me," Darshan disclosed.

Waiting for 27 years to get back his money.

Sunil Darshan explained that Sunny Deol even asked for money to make a movie and promised to pay everything back. But after six months, Sunil still didn't get the money. He tried for almost four years to get his money back, but Sunny Deol kept making excuses. They even went to court, but Sunny didn't return the money. Sunil Darshan said, "After 27 years, I'm still waiting for my money. I tried talking to him many times, but he doesn't want to give back the money he owes me."