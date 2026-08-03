‘I was a moderate Hindu. I want to become an awakened Hindu’: Kangana Ranaut’s remark on her faith goes VIRAL

Explore what actress Kangana Ranaut said on being a Hindu woman. Read ahead to know why her recent post has gone viral and sparked a debate amongst netizens.

‘I was a moderate Hindu. I want to become an awakened Hindu’: Kangana Ranaut’s remark on her faith goes VIRAL

Actress-politician Kangana Ranaut is back making headlines with a new social media post. Kangana has always been known to say quite controversial statements in interviews and on social media. She is never afraid to speak her mind and always has an opinion on everything, whether it is protests or Bollywood drama.

The BJP MP is known for making unapologetic comments on both social and political issues. Kangana Ranaut recently admitted that she once used to be a "moderate Hindu" but has now transitioned into what she calls an "awakened Hindu." Let’s dive in to find out more about Kangana Ranaut’s recent statement about her faith below.

Kangana Ranaut’s remark on her faith goes viral

The actress-politician took to social media to talk about her faith. Her caption on this Instagram reel read, “Aaj aapke saath vichar nahi ek feeling share kar rahi hoon. Aap bhi apni feelings batana ?”. In this video, we see Kangana defending herself against claims made by her critics about her past but asserting that she now wants to "convert" to a more "defined" path.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

This viral reel comes days after Kangana sparked controversy by describing Gen Z protesters involved in the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led agitation over the alleged NEET paper leak as 'generation gutter'. In her recent reel, Kangana said, “Yes, I was a moderate Hindu. Today, I am being harassed (and asked), since when did you become a Sanghi? I want to become a Sanghi. I want to become an awakened Hindu on the lines of BJP and RSS ideologies. I want to convert,”

Kangana went on to talk about women in the film industry and how many Hindu women she had met did not have a clear political or religious ideology. She said, "We have seen and known many Hindu daughters and sisters in the film industry... They may be Hindu, but they have no ideology about politics or religion. This is usually the case in youth. They are very neutral,"

What Kangana said after this sparked a debate between netizens. She went on to claim that people's thinking changes after coming into contact with "Islamists". Kangana added, "But as soon as they are in contact with Islamists, their thinking becomes so defined that they become Leftist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

The actress went on to say that there's no harm in following different faiths since the Constitution gives people the freedom to choose. She insisted that the same freedom of ideology should extend to Hindu women. Kangana said, "You can adopt any religion or ideology you want. But when it comes to Hindu daughters, I will not defend myself. I will not say that I have never worked against item numbers or pay parity...Yes, I was a moderate Hindu," she added.

Kanagan explained, "I used to do everything. But today, I want to convert. I want to become a defined and awakened Hindu. Why is that path closed for me? This double-minded thinking will not work."

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