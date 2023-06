Two star kids whose lives do not fail to get attention are Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari. They are rumoured to be dating since a year. But Palak Tiwari ha said that he is just a good friend of hers. Last night, they were seen at the birthday bash of Karan Mehta. Both of them came separately in their cars. Ibrahim Ali Khan looked very handsome in a black shirt with greyish-blue denims. On the other hand, she wore a black mini dress with a bit of cut outs and heels. Palak Tiwari looked radiant. The actress warmly greeted all the paps present there.

Many netizens asked how come the two were seen together so often. Palak Tiwari is quite close to Orhan Awatramani who is BFF with all the star kids of Bollywood. Ibrahim Ali Khan is about to make his debut as an actor soon.

Ibrahim Ali Khan is making his debut with Sarzameen. The film will be directed by who is the son of . When a host asked Palak Tiwari to describe Ibrahim Ali Khan as an actor, she said he was Kadak. Later, a person claimed to have seen the alleged couple cozy up at a restaurant in Worli. Palak Tiwari has been linked to Vedang Raina as well. Ibrahim Ali Khan has a huge fan following already. His good looks make him a near carbon copy of his dad Saif Ali Khan.

Palak Tiwari, the daughter of made her debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The young actress has been trending on social media since years due to her drop dead gorgeous good looks.