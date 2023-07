Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari are once again making headlines with their alleged love affair. The young couple was spotted last night on a movie date, but to avoid getting captured by the paparazzi, they chose to walk in separately and leave the theatres at different timings. But what grabbed everyone's attention was Ibrahim holding Palak's jacket while exiting the theatre. The star kid looked a tad bit irked by the invasion of his personal space and made it an event while speaking to someone on his phone that, 'media walle mere mooh main guss gaye hai'. Also Read - Ibrahim Ali Khan carries alleged GF Palak Tiwari's jacket post movie date, says, 'Media muh mein ghus rahi hai' [WATCH]

Watch the video of Ibrahim Ali Khan complaining about paparazzi invading his privacy while he was on a movie date with Palak Tiwari.

After their multiple appearances together, an insider reveals that " Ibrahim and Palak have gotten the green signal from their respective parents to date each other. Palak's mother, Shweta Tiwari, has been a strict mother to her all her life. But now Palak is an independent individual and a grownup, and hence her mom has loosened her grip and given her leeway to make the decisions of her life. While Ibrahim has got freedom from both his parents, Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, to make the decisions of his life, there is no mention of them in his personal life until he comes up for advice, while taking about Sara Ali Khan. She is a darling elder sister to Ibrahim and is happy with what makes him happy.".

Recently in her interview Palak had spoke about her mom Shweta's reaction to her dating rumours, "She often wonders, 'Am I sending my daughter out too much or if she is partying too much?'. When she sees these dating rumours she sends me the links and asks me things like 'Who is this or where did this come from? 'And my replies are koi nahi hai kyunki sach mein koi nahi hai" Also Read - Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress Sara Ali Khan reveals if she and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan discuss work on dinner table [Exclusive]

Ibrahim will soon be making his Bollywood debut. Sara has revealed that he has finished the shooting of his first film and cannot wait for the audience to witness it. Ibrahim was also working as an assistant director on Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. While Palak made her debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kis Ki Jaan.