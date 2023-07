Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have been the talk of the town. Ever since Shweta Tiwari's son Palak Tiwari went hiding her face when she got papped with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan post their dinner date. Though back then Palak Tiwari rubbished rumours of them dating and said that she simply wants to focus on her work, the latest video of them has once again sparked their dating rumours. Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan was papped post their movie date and the handsome hunk was seen carrying her jacket. Also Read - Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari caught on a movie date night, keep it simple and casual on a rainy day

Last evening, Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan were papped in Mumbai by the shutterbugs as they showed up to watch a film. Though both of them arrived separately, it was obvious that they were there to watch the movie together. Later on, shutterbugs papped Ibrahim Ali Khan exiting the theatre and he had Palak's jacket in his hand. Being a dutiful boyfriend, huh? As paps followed Ibrahim to take his pictures, Ibrahim who was on the phone said that the media is right in his face. He also shook hands with everyone and said goodnight. In the end, he showcased his excitement for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. For the unaverse, Ibrahim Ali Khan has worked as an assistant on Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Palak Tiwari made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie also starred Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam and more. Ibrahim Ali Khan is yet to make his Bollywood debut. It was Sara Ali Khan who revealed that Ibrahim Ali Khan has completed shooting of his first film. Not much has been revealed about this film but rumours have it that it has been titled Sarzameen.