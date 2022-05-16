Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is yet to make his Bollywood debut, but the star kid is getting all the attention. He gets clicked by the paparazzi multiple times and we have often seen how beggars come and ask for money from him. Recently, a very unpleasant incident happened with Ibrahim. He was spotted outside a restaurant and while paps were clicking him, he was manhandled by a few beggars. The video of the same has gone viral and netizens are unhappy to see what Ibrahim had to face. Also Read - Billboard Music Awards 2022: BTS creates history as it bags three awards; ARMY floods Twitter with congratulations [Read Tweets]

A netizen commented, "Damn they got so much of patience if anyone of us would hv been in their place v would hv lost our mind ek taraf papz aur ek taraf beggars." Another Instagram wrote, "What the heck . Woh log kyu aisa karte hai. Celebrity ko kyu aisa karte hai. Us jagah mey hum hote toh hum kya karte. Ibrahim ki patience amazing masha allah.." One more netizen commented, "Seriously log pagal ho jate hai kya ......Aisi situation me kitna patience rakhna padta hai celebs ko." Well, we are sure this was a very shocking incident for Ibrahim.

On the work front, while is it not yet confirmed when Ibrahim will be making his acting debut, he is currently working as an assistant on 's film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

A few days ago, while talking to Zoom, Saif had opened up about Ibrahim’s future. He had said, "I am concerned for his future and I am happy he is working hard. I think he has done well in school and like any parent, I’m full of nervous prayer that his future goes well."

“At a certain age you should be unpretentious and simple which I see in young Ibrahim and it's nice. But to have the same attitude at a later age is not necessarily correct,” Saif added.