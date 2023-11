Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari are once again making headlines due to their alleged love affair. This video of Ibrahim hugging Palak is going viral, and they both are grabbing a lot of eyeballs due to the same. Ibrahim is seen wearing a white t-shirt paired with red pants. He is walking towards Palak and hugs her. They both share a moment with each other, and later Ibrahim sees off Palak. Well, the interest around Ibrahim and Palak's personal lives is at its peak and after this video fans claim there is something definitely cooking between the two. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Koffee With Karan: When Kareena Kapoor Khan said she doesn’t need to be Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan’s mother and won hearts

Watch the viral video of Ibrahim Ali Khan hugging his alleged girlfriend and Bollywood actress Palak Tiwari.

The first time Ibrahim and Palak grabbed attention was when they stepped out together on a dinner date. Palak hid her face from the paparazzi and was even massively trolled by the netizens for the same. Later,cleared the air around the rumours of her love affair with Ibrahim by calling him just a friend. "He’s a friend. I do like bumping into him at social, like wherever we are going, again, mutual friends, but it’s not like we're texting every day, like hello, whatever. But yeah, he’s somebody that I’m fond of."

lately both Ibrahim and Palak have been very much together, and it is also claimed that both the star kids parents have given them a green signal. Ibrahim is often spotted making public appearances, but he and Palak both choose to ignore getting clicked together. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Suhana, Aryan Khan or Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim to be the next guests on the show?

Palak has already made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, whereas Ibrahim is all set to make an entry in Bollywood. Reportedly, there is no female lead in the film, but 90s diva Kajol has a significant role to play. Ibrahim has completed the shooting of his debut film.