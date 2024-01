Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan often gets papped in the city. Rumours have it that there is something brewing between Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari. They share the same friend circle and have been often papped partying together. The gossip mills went abuzz when a video of Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan exiting a restaurant together went viral. The young diva tried to hide her face from the paparazzi that fuelled the gossip. Now, it is Ibrahim Ali Khan who went hiding his face. Also Read - Tripti Dimri to Sara Tendulkar: Top 10 female celebs who became National Crushes in 2023 and set hearts aflutter

On New Year's Eve, paparazzi caught Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari together in a car. As the cameras went clickety click, Ibrahim pulled a Palak Tiwari and went hiding his face with his palm. Palak Tiwari did no such thing and rather remained busy on her phone. Another friend accompanied the two stars.

Check out Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari's video below:

When Palak Tiwari said 'We are just friends' on dating rumours

When Palak Tiwari's video of hiding the face had gone viral, the actress had reacted to it saying that she was hiding from mom Shweta Tiwari and no one else. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Palak Tiwari had explained that she had lied to her mother about her whereabouts and hence had to hide her face. She had rubbished rumours of being a couple with Ibrahim Ali Khan and mentioned that it is just friendship. As said, Ibrahim and Palak share the same set of friends and hence are often spotted together chilling with their gang. However, there was another video that went viral in which Ibrahim was seen holding Palak's jacket whilst exiting a movie theatre.

Here's a video of Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Palak Tiwari was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She was seen alongside Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and more. The lady hasn't announced her next project as yet. Ibrahim Ali Khan is yet to make his Bollywood debut. He assisted Karan Johar as an AD on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.