Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is social media's favorite. The star kid has till now not made his debut, but he certainly has impressed netizens with his social appearance and fun banter with sister Sara Ali Khan. Ibrahim has been in news for his alleged relationship with Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari. While neither Palak nor Ibrahim have ever accepted their relationship gossip mongers suggest that they are certainly more than friends. However recently Saif Ali Khan's son took the internet by surprise when he was spotted with a mystery girl at the airport.

Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted with a mystery girl at airport [Watch Video]

Ibrahim Ali Khan recently was spotted with a mystery girl. It so happened that Ibrahim arrived at the airport where media was waiting to click him. However, paparazzi was surprised to see a mystery girl accompanying the Khan lad. While Ibrahim did pose for media the girl hurriedly entered the airport. Check out the video below. Also Read - Ibrahim Ali Khan hugs alleged girlfriend Palak Tiwari in this viral video?

End of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari's alleged relationship?

It's too soon to speculate anything. It does however feel that Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have parted ways. Off late the duo has not been spotted at any public events. In fact, a section of audience felt that Palak and Ibrahim's alleged love affair was a mere publicity stunt. As Ibrahim was publicly spotted with a mystery girl recently, the news certainly adds fuel to the fire that all is not well between Palak and Ibrahim Also Read - Koffee With Karan: When Kareena Kapoor Khan said she doesn’t need to be Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan’s mother and won hearts

Ibrahim will soon make his Bollywood debut. Rumours were rife that Ibrahim was supposed to star in Hindi remake of Hridayam. The original movie starred Mohanlal's son Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role. However, till today there is no official confirmation on the same. Ibrahim has assisted Karan Johar in his last release Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He came into further limelight when Alia Bhatt in one of the episodes of Koffee with Karan 7 read a congratulation message which she received by him (Ibrahim) on the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi.