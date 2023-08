Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set for his debut film in Bollywood with Sarzameen, produced by Karan Johar, and it is reported that the star boy has even started the shooting of the film. The latest update on the film is that Ibrahim Ali Khan will have no heroine in the film, but there is Bollywood diva Kajol, who has been roped in by Karan Johar to play a very critical role. As per reports in HT, the film will have no heroine opposite Ibrahim; however, Kajol has come on board and plays a very crucial role. Ibrahim is said to have been preparing for his debut for quite some time now, and he cannot wait for the audience to witness him as an actor for the first time ever. Also Read - Palak Tiwari claims her mom Shweta Tiwari gets all the OTPs for expenses on her cards; netizens refuse to believe, 'Ye thodha zyaada hogaya’

The source close to HT further reveals how Ibrahim is unlike other star kids and what makes him different. "He is very warm and childish. He is new to the business and has yet to catch up. He has zero attitude. Unlike some other newcomers, he isn't overly smart (or doesn't carry the star kid tag). Work-wise, he was good. And, of course, he reminds everyone of Saif Ali Khan. When he comes to the set, it feels like Saif from 20 years ago has stepped in. He is so young and just a true carbon copy of his father."

Before making his debut in Bollywood, Ibrahim made headlines due to his friendship with Bollywood actress Palak Tiwari. When Ibrahim and Palak were spotted by the shutterbugs for the first time ever, rumours of their relationship started, but it was Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan who made it clear that they are just friends and like to hang out together. They have gone out for dinner and movie hangouts, but what catches attention is the way they both dodge the paparazzi to NOT get clicked together, and this only adds fuel to the fire.

Ibrahim has been working in the industry closely; Karan Johar, who is all set to push the launch of the star boy, also had him as his first assistant director in his blockbuster film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.