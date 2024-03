Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari were spotted last night together, and once again the rumours around their relationship grabbed all the attention. This time both Ibrahim and Pakka looked extremely comfortable by getting clicked together by the paparazzi, unlike their first public appearance. Ibrahim and Palak were along with their other friends and the actress was seen getting help by her alleged boyfriend Ibrahim to make her way in the car. The video of Ibrahim holding Palak’s hand and making her sit in the car is winning the netizens over and he is being called a caring boyfriend. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan shares unseen picture of Ibrahim with her little one as she extends birthday wishes to Iggy

Watch the video of Ibrahim Ali Khan holding Palak’s hand and making her sit in the car

Ibrahim and Palak have been friends for years now, and for the first time when the Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan actress was spotted with Ibrahim, she tried to cover her face and not have any exposure. Later she even spoke about her alleged affair with Ibrahim and called the actor her good friend.

When Palak Tiwari said she is very fond of Ibrahim Ali Khan

In her interaction, Palak had said," He’s a friend. I do like bumping into him at social… like wherever we are going… again mutual friends but it’s not like we’re every day (texting) like hello… whatever. But yeah, he’s somebody that I’m fond of". Palak had further added," It’s just friendship. In fact, it was all just conjecture. That’s why I didn’t pay any heed to it, because it was all very asinine in my head. We were out, we got papped, and it ends there. In fact, we were with a group of people, it wasn’t just us. But it got papped like that, because that’s the narrative people like the most".

Palak and Ibrahim om have been regularly spotted in the town and fans feel it's more than friendship and their chemistry says something is definitely cooking between the two.