Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, is the spitting image of his father. While it's normal for children to resemble their parents, Ibrahim's resemblance to his dad is striking. Many people have even claimed that he is an exact replica of Saif Ali Khan. Although Sara Ali Khan also shares some of her parents' genetics, Ibrahim is considered to be the true copy of his father. Despite thinking that Ibrahim couldn't possibly look more like his father, he continues to surprise and amaze social media users with his similarities. A recent video of Ibrahim has been circulating on social media, once again highlighting his uncanny resemblance to his father. Check out the post below to witness the striking similarities between the father and son. Also Read - Orry and Palak Tiwari spat a hue and cry over nothing? Source spills the beans on alleged reason

In the video below, you'll witness the dashing Ibrahim Ali Khan strutting towards his car, dressed in a pristine white shirt, when the paparazzi caught a glimpse of him. He greeted the media who were eagerly waiting for him and then proceeded towards his car. One can't help but notice the striking similarity between Ibrahim and his father, the suave Saif Ali Khan. This is a testament to the power of genetics, as both Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan have inherited the remarkable looks of their parents. Check out the captivating video below. Also Read - Did Orry and Palak Tiwari have a spat after the Shruti Haasan fiasco? Here's what happened

The above video of Ibrahim that was recently shared on social media has left many netizens stunned by his uncanny resemblance to his father, Saif Ali Khan. There is a growing consensus among fans that Ibrahim could effortlessly portray a younger Saif in his biopic. In fact, many people went as far as saying that Ibrahim looked more like Saif than Saif himself. The reactions from netizens have been overwhelmingly positive, further solidifying Ibrahim's uncanny resemblance to his father.

Apart from resembling dad Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim is frequently in news for his alleged relationship with Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari. He has already made his mark in the film industry as an assistant director for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. And now, he is all set to take the world by storm with his acting debut in Dharma Productions' highly anticipated film, Sarzameen.