The India vs Australia match happened today as a part of the ICC World Cup 2023 schedule. India won the match but Ganapath stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon won hearts with the BTS from the match today. It so happened that Kriti and Tiger visited the Star Sports Studios in the city where the duo watched the match with former cricketer Irfan Pathan. And they broke into a dance in the middle of the shoot. The video of the same is going viral right now.

Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff teach Irfan Pathan the Hum Aaye Hain step

Ganapath makers dropped their single Hum Aaye Hain recently and it features Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff, the leads of Ganapath in racy number. When Kriti and Tiger visited the Star Sports Studio set, they broke into a jig with Irfan. They taught Irfan the hook step of Hum Aaye Hain. Irfan tries to match the steps in his way. The results are goofy yet adorable. The viral video has grabbed headlines in entertainment news.

Watch the video of Tiger, Kriti and Irfan here:

Netizens react to Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff and Irfan Pathan's video

Netizens are looking forward to watching Ganapath in cinemas. The dystopian movie is highly anticipated because it features Kriti and Tiger in the lead. They are being paired together after years. After Heropanti, fans were hoping to see more of Kriti and Tiger in movies and finally, their wish is coming true. Some of the fans even ship Tiger and Kriti together. After watching them with Irfan, one of the most handsome Indian cricketers, fans went bonkers. While Tiger and Kriti's fans have loved the video, there are some who did not like the step and have also shared the possibility of the movie's outcome. From calling the step 'wahiyat' to praising Kriti's smile, Tiger's dance moves and Irfan's handsomeness, there are all kinds of reactions to the video.

Watch this video of Tiger Shroff here:

Ganapath movie deets

Ganapath is a sci-fi movie which has Tiger playing the lead, a macho superhero. The film will have Kriti Sanon performing amazing action sequences as well. Ganapath also stars Amitabh Bachchan in it. The movie is scheduled to release on 20 October 2023.