The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is just around the corner, set to take place in India from October 5 to November 19. The anticipation among fans is palpable, and it reached new heights when Urvashi Rautela had the honour of unveiling the dazzling tournament trophy.

Urvashi Rautela delightedly shared a photo with the coveted trophy, expressing her joy at being the first actor to reveal the ICC World Cup Trophy in France. Her post was met with an outpouring of love and admiration from her fans.

Taking to her Instagram on a Wednesday, Urvashi Rautela graced the platform in a stunning, golden, body-hugging dress. She struck a pose next to the World Cup trophy with the iconic Eiffel Tower in the background. Accompanying the captivating picture was her caption: "I am the first actor to officially launch and unveil the 'Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy' at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. #trulyhumbled Thank you @icc @cricketworldcup @france_cricket."

Fans couldn't contain their excitement upon seeing the photo, and the comments poured in. One comment exuberantly stated, "You're the Pride of our country in every way." Another praised, "OMG, this one is your Best Pic in all your collections." Meanwhile, a few couldn't help but express their desire for both her beauty and the trophy to remain in India forever. On the flip side, there were some who criticized her for what they perceived as excessive self-promotion, with comments like, "Why always bragging about yourself?" and "Who is the editor?"

Shifting gears to the cricketing action, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is all set to kick off on October 5 in India. The inaugural match will feature England and New Zealand, taking place in Ahmedabad. The grand finale is scheduled for November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Afghanistan, Australia, and Bangladesh have already secured their spots in this prestigious tournament.

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela recently appeared in Pawan Kalyan's film Bro and is gearing up for her next project, the crime thriller Dil Hai Gray, directed by Susi Ganesan, alongside co-stars Akshay Oberoi and Vineet Kumar Singh.