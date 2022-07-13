ICYMI: Alia Bhatt flaunts baby bump, Sonam Kapoor's unseen pic with newborn baby, Ram Charan's wife Upasana doesn't want children

Right from Sonam Kapoor's viral picture with a newborn baby to Ranbir Kapoor's 'drunk' look to Alia Bhatt's baby bump pictures to Ram Charan's wife Upasana not willing to have kids, here's a look at the top trending entertainment stories that you missed.