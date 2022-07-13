The entertainment industry has been buzzing all week, be it with shocking rumours, hot gossip, latest news or awkward encounters. In case you missed it, we bring you a wrap of the trending entertainment news that became the talk of the town. Right from 's viral picture with a newborn baby to 's 'drunk' look to 's baby bump pictures to 's wife Upasana not willing to have kids, here's a look at the top trending entertainment stories that you missed. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt and more A-list Bollywood actors' highly intimate scenes you may have forgotten [View Pics]

Ram Charan's wife Upasana's statement on NOT having kids goes VIRAL

Upasana wants Sadhguru to meet her mother-in-law after their conversation on her and Ram Charan's decision on not having kids.

Alia Bhatt's baby bump pictures from sets of Heart Of Stone leaked

Alia Bhatt's baby bump pictures from the sets of starrer Heart of Stone are going viral online. Alia Bhatt who announced her pregnancy with Ranbir Kapoor last month recently wrapped up her Hollywood debut film.

Ranbir Kapoor gets MASSIVELY TROLLED for his 'drunk' look

Ranbir Kapoor came to receive Alia Bhatt at the airport as she returned after wrapping up the shoot of Heart of Stone. However, Ranbir Kapoor is getting massively trolled for looking drunk and his posture in the car.

Kaduva controversy: Prithviraj issues APOLOGY after coming under immense flak for insensitive scene

Prithviraj has taken cognizance of insensitive portrayal of parents of differently-abled children and shared director ' apology note on his Instagram handle.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi won't forgive for 'killing' blackbuck

Salman Khan's personal security has been beefed up after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang claimed the responsibility for the assassination of Punjabi singer Sidhu Singh Moosewala.

Sonam Kapoor's UNSEEN picture after becoming mother goes VIRAL

In the picture, Sonam is seen holding her baby close to her chest has grabbed a lot of attention. Within no time, the unseen picture is spreading like a wildfire.

Koffee With Karan 7: Five times looked visibly hurt and embarrassed due to Alia Bhatt,

Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 7 recently aired its first episode with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as guests. However, there were several instances were Ranveer looked visibly hurt and embarrassed due to Alia and KJo.

vs : Insurance company REFUSES to cover her damages

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation case is far from over. Reports now state that the Aquaman 2 actress is facing some issues with her insurance company.

Kerala actress abduction: Former DGP R Sreelekha claims Dileep is INNOCENT

Dileep alleged that the DSP is producing a false witness against him in the Kerala actress abductions case, and it now seems his allegations might actually be true, according to the shocking claims of former DGP R Sreelekha.