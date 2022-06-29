ICYMI: Alia Bhatt is pregnant, Allu Arjun called 'vada pav', Pooja Hegde's lowest career point and more

Bollywood has been buzzing all week, be it with shocking rumours or awkward meetings. We bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news that happened in the past few days, in case you missed it. announced her pregnancy. got brutally fat-shamed by netizens who called him 'vada pav'. called her debut with 's Mohenjo Daro the lowest point of her career. Here's a look at the top trending entertainment news in case you missed it. Also Read - Shamshera or Brahmastra: Which Ranbir Kapoor starrer will RULE at the box office? Audience Verdict Out [View Poll Results]

Pushpa star Allu Arjun gets massively fat shamed for his latest appearance

Pushpa star Allu Arjun was spotted in town wearing a printed T-shirt with black trousers and it seemed like he is in a Pushpa avatar. The actor looked bulkier than his usual appearance and this bought him a lot of criticism and trolling online. The actor was brutally fat-shamed by the netizens and was called vada pav. Check out full story here. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Alia Bhatt lashes out at reports of Ranbir Kapoor picking her up from UK; Urfi Javed in Google's top 100 most searched Asians worldwide list

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy within 3 months of marriage

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced their pregnancy in the cutest way possible. But fans have a question to ask. Ralia fans are wondering if it a promotional gimmick or what. Check out full story here. Also Read - Alia Bhatt announces pregnancy, netizens want her to divorce Ranbir Kapoor; here’s why

Pooja Hegde calls debut with Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo Daro the 'lowest point of her career'

Pooja Hegde also highlighted how a movie eventually came along in Telugu that clicked commercially, and since then, the actress feels that it's been an amazing ride. Check out full story here.

Pathaan FIRST LOOK: unleashes his rugged avatar as he completes 30 years in the industry

Shah Rukh Khan shared his raw and rugged look from Pathaan on Instagram. He is seen posing in a shirt and jeans with a gun in his hand. Shah Rukh Khan is heard saying, 'Jaldi milte hai Pathaan se'. Check out full story here.

'Looking like uncle,' gets body-shamed for weight gain while posing with Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham co-star Grace Antony

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly recently had a reunion with his Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham co-star Grace Antony. However, the Padavettu actor got brutally body-shamed by netizens for his visible weight gain. Check out full story here.

Did Charu Asopa hint at what went wrong between Rajeev Sen and her on her social media?

After deleting all pics with Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa has posted a couple of Insta stories which hint at what went wrong between the couple. Check out full story here.

Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Team RUBBISHES Neha Mehta aka former Anjali Bhabhi's claims of nonpayment of dues

Neha Mehta who played Anjali Bhabhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently claimed that she hasn't been paid her dues as yet. Over this, the makers have released a statement. Check out full story here.