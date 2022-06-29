ICYMI: Alia Bhatt is pregnant, Allu Arjun called 'vada pav', Pooja Hegde's lowest career point and more

Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy. Allu Arjun got brutally fat-shamed by netizens who called him 'vada pav'. Pooja Hegde called her debut with Hrithik Roshan's Mohenjo Daro the lowest point of her career. Here's a look at the top trending entertainment news in case you missed it.