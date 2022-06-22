ICYMI: Esha Gupta gets body-shamed; Janhvi Kapoor compared with Poonam Pandey, Urfi Javed and more

From Janhvi Kapoor getting compared with Poonam Pandey and Urfi Javed for donning a plunging neckline dress to Esha Gupta getting body-shamed for her latest appearance, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.