ICYMI: Kareena Kapoor Khan's third pregnancy, Sushmita Sen's gold digger jibe, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's wedding and more

Right from Kareena Kapoor Khan reacting on her third pregnancy after Jeh and Taimur to Sushmita Sen's reply on being called gold digger to rumours of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan getting married to Nupur Shikhare, here's a look at the top trending entertainment stories that you missed.