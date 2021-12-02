The trailer of Kabir Khan’s 83 was released on 30th November 2021. It has received a great response, and there are many things in it that have impressed the audience. The movie stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role who portrays the character of Kapil Dev in it, and his transformation has surely grabbed everyone's attention. Also Read - Deepika Padukone gets brutally trolled for her recent airport look, a user comments ‘Ranveer ke kapde pehen liye kya Didi’

But, there's one more thing that has grabbed the attention of the audience. In the trailer, there's a scene where a small kid is celebrating the victory of the Indian cricket team at the 1983 World Cup. The kid looks like a younger version of Sachin Tendulkar.

On social media, people were speculating whether it's the young Sachin Tendulkar celebrating the victory of the Indian cricket team, and well recently, the film's editor, Nitin Baid, confirmed that it's the young Tendulkar in the trailer.

When a film critic tweeted the image from the trailer with the caption, “Sachin?.” Nitin replied, “Yes.”

Yes — nitin (@nitin_baid) November 30, 2021

Well, it will be interesting to see if it’s just a blink-and-miss appearance of the young Sachin or we will get to see more of him in the film.

Last year, on the 37th anniversary of team India’s victory at the World Cup, Sachin had tweeted, “The #WorldCup1983 Final like for many was a landmark event in my life. Still recall my friends & I celebrating all wickets right from BS Sandhu's epic delivery to Greenidge to Kapil Paaji’s catch. We jumped & celebrated the fall of each wicket! What an evening it was.”

Apart from Ranveer, 83 also stars Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, and R Badree. The movie is all set to hit the big screens on 24th December 2021.