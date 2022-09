The entertainment industry has been buzzing all day and all night long. So in case you missed important updates on celebrities, from revealing Bigg Boss 16 contestant to and 's controversy to and Richa Chadha's wedding details, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news that you missed over the past week. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan opens up about his SALARY on the reality TV show; says, 'If I got Rs 1000 crore...'

Salman Khan reveals Bigg Boss 16 contestant

As Bigg Boss 16 nears its October 1 opening day, the show's superstar host Salman Khan introduced Tajikistani singer and musician Abdu Rozik as the first contestant. Check out full story here. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan will also play the game this time? Actor reveals how he will deal with contestants

Falguni Pathak trolls Neha Kakkar

Falguni Pathak took potshots at Neha Kakkar for remaking her iconic song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. She wished she could take legal action against her but she doesn't have the rights of original songs. Check out full story here. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Roziq is the first confirmed contestant of Salman Khan show; check details

Advertisement

Tushar Kalia wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Choreographer Tushar Kalia won the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 trophy by beating Faisal Shaikh and in the grand finale of 's stunt-based show. Check out full story here.

reveals how casting couch experience

TV actress Ratan Rajput opened up about facing casting couch in the entertainment industry when she came to Mumbai 14 years ago. Check out full story here.

Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha wedding details

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who are all set to tie-the-knot in a few days, have ditched the conventional banquet style of a reception like experience and chosen 176-year-old mill, which is now also a luxe event space. Check out full story here.