's brother Faissal Khan is trying to revive his acting career. He is soon going to be seen a film called Faactory which has also been directed by him. The actor is busy promoting the film but in his recent interview he opened up on the past. He spoke about how his family had put him under house arrest stating that he is mentally unfit. He had a legal battle with his family members over the same and now he says that he fears his family beause of the past.

In an interview with Navbharat Times, Faissal Khan made a shocking statement saying that had he not run away from his home, he would still be under arrest at Aamir Khan's house. Talking about that phase, Faissal Khan said, "I was going through that phase with my family, and then one day, Aamir called to say that he wanted my signatory rights because I am mad and can't take care of myself. So I was told to declare before a judge that I am incapable of taking care of myself. I couldn't understand why. So that's when I decided to leave home."

He further spoke about how he now maintains a distance from his family. He stated that he may have forgiven Aamir Khan and others but he has not forgotten the incident. Faissal stated that he speaks to his family on occasions like Eid and Birthdays, but otherwise, he maintains his distance. "There is also a fear, because of what they did in the past. I would like to maintain a distance. I won't lie, there is a barrier between us, but it's better to maintain this distance. I hold nothing against them, I wish them the best, but I don't want to cross certain lines, because I have my own dignity to protect," he was quoted saying in Hindi.