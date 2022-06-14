'If people reject Samrat Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar will go back to Rowdy Rathore and Housefull,' reveals director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi

Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj was touted as one of the biggest blockbusters to come out of Bollywood in 2022. But it has performed far below expectations and collected Rs 62 crore so far.