starrer Samrat Prithviraj was touted as one of the biggest blockbusters to come out of Bollywood in 2022. Trade analysts expected this historical and big budget movie based on Prithviraj Chauhan to break some records at the box office. Despite all the hype, the lavish sets and the big budgets, Samrat Prithviraj has performed far below expectations and collected Rs 62 crore so far. The film's director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi has now recalled Akshay's words that if people reject Samrat Prithviraj, he will go back to making non-controversial masala entertainers like and Housefull, which pay him more.

"I remember Akshay told me personally and even in interviews that 'I was making Rowdy Rathore and Housefull. These films pay me more. I made an attempt (with Samrat Prithviraj). If people reject this, then no worries, I will go back to Rowdy Rathore. People want to watch things which have no controversies. Then that is what I will do'," the filmmaker told Navbharat Times.

Samrat Prithviraj has turned out to be a commercial disaster as the film has earned merely total of Rs 65 crore at the domestic box office against its massive reported budget of Rs 200 crore. The film's shows in many circuits are being cancelled and flushed out due to zero occupancy to make way for more commercially viable shows of other films.

While both Major and Vikram continue to register an upswing in their collections, Samrat Prithviraj has been singularly rejected by cinegoers despite its grandeur and scale. Samrat Prithviraj is the second commercial dud in line both for Akshay Kumar after Bachchhan Paandey and Yash Raj Films after Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

On the work front, Akshay has Selfiee, Ram Setu, , Gorkha, OMG 2 among others.