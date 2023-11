The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is happening and people are excited to know the winners. Madhuri Dixit has been an important part of this award ceremony this year. She has received the Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema award at International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Madhuri Dixit was very emotional as she received the award. She gave an emotional speech about her 38 years in the industry. Also Read - Manish Malhotra Diwali party: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and more celeb couples dazzle at the bash

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. She said, "I have been in the industry for 38 years. I have worked with some wonderful directors. For me it was like a family. And I got the right opportunity at the right time." She spoke in Konkani language about IFFI. Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur praised Madhuri Dixit as she was honoured with Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema award. Also Read - Raveena Tandon to Mandakini: Bollywood actresses who looked uber hot in waterfall scenes in films

Anurag Thakur praises Madhuri Dixit

Anurag Thakur took to X (formerly known as X) and wrote, "An icon across the ages, @MadhuriDixit has graced our screens with unparalleled talent for four incredible decades. From the effervescent Nisha to the captivating Chandramukhi, the majestic Begum Para to the indomitable Rajjo, her versatility knows no bounds. Today, we are filled with admiration as we present the 'Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema' Award to the talented , charismatic actress who has redefined excellence in cinema, at the 54th International Film Festival of India. A celebration of an extraordinary journey, a tribute to an everlasting legacy!" Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Madhuri Dixit opts out of the show, Karan Johar to judge with Malaika Arora, Farah Khan?

Trending Now

Take a look at the tweet here:

An icon across the ages, @MadhuriDixit has graced our screens with unparalleled talent for four incredible decades. From the effervescent Nisha to the captivating Chandramukhi, the majestic Begum Para to the indomitable Rajjo, her versatility knows no bounds. Today, we are… pic.twitter.com/HlYUWHsWRY — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) November 20, 2023

People also praised the actress and said that she deserved the award. One of the users wrote, "An absolute icon, and epitome of timeless beauty, grace and talent! Well-deserved recognition." Another user wrote, "Oh My Madhuri.... I'm a big fan of hers. The way she has given outstanding performances over the years and the way she has kept herself away from controversies, I just loved that. The respect is even more. My childhood memories are filled with her dance moves and acting."