The 54th International Film Festival of India took place recently in Goa. Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, Pankaj Tripathi and many more attended the big event. A lot of performances also took place that served as pure entertainment. Shahid Kapoor set the stage of fire with his electrifying performance. But the Kabir Singh actor suffered a fall while performing. However, he did not let anything affect his performance and within split seconds he got up and continued grooving with other dancers. The video of the incident has made it to the internet with Shahid Kapoor's fans lauding him for his performance. Also Read - Anushka-Virat, Sidharth-Kiara and more celebs reveal how life changes after marriage

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Kartik-Sara, Ranbir-Deepika: When stars discussed their ex in public and made things awkward

In the video, we see Shahid Kapoor dancing on stage whilst dressed in black and black. After the performance, he looked at the spot where he fell and started smiling. He then blew flying kisses to his fans and brought an end to his performance. The video has made its way to YouTube. As per reports, Shahid Kapoor's performance started with his dhamakedaar entry as he came on a bike with Wanna Wow Wow background music from Kabir Singh playing. The handsome hunk who is an awesome dancer grooved on songs like Dhating Naach, Mauja hi Mauja and many more. Also Read - Worst Dressed celebs this festive season: Don't make these fashion mistakes

Trending Now

Check out Shahid Kapoor's video below:

Prior to this, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram account to share about his look for IFFI 2023. The actor looked handsome and how in a black velvet blazer and pants by SDS by Kushal Shah. He ditched a shirt leaving all his fans swooning. The actor went for a full army cut and sported a full-grown beard as of course, it is No Shave November month. The videos and pictures from IFFI 2023 red carpet went viral on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Check out IFFI 2023 video below:

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor recently announced his new film titled Deva. The crazy lover from Kabir Singh is now going to be a cop in this film. It stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. The film is going to release on October 11, 2024. The actor has also confirmed that the second part of his web series Farzi is also on the cards.