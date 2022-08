The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 (IFFM) took place recently and many big names from Bollywood and OTT left a mark. Many Bollywood celebs like Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vaani Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Anurag Kashyap, Mohit Raina, and others attended the festival. It was the 13th edition of the IFFM Awards 2022 and celebs like Ranveer, Shefali, Abhishek, Vaani and others won big awards. While Ranveer won the Best Actor award for his performance in 83, Shefali took home the Best Actress trophy for her amazing act in Jalsa. Also Read - Dobaaraa: While discussing Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot, Anurag Kashyap jokes, 'I have bigger b**bs than Taapsee Pannu'

Check out the full list of winners below… Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha vs Raksha Bandhan box office collection: Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar starrers must beat THESE 2022 releases to avoid being the worst flops

Best Documentary – A Night of Knowing Nothing by Payal Kapadia Also Read - When Raju Srivastava took hilarious digs at Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and more; here's how the superstars had reacted

Advertisement

Best Actor in a Series – for Mumbai Diaries 26/11

Best Actress in a Series – for MAI

Best Series – Mumbai Diaries 26/11 by Nikkhil Advani

Best Indie Film – Jaggi directed by Anmol Sidhu (Punjabi)

Best Director – Jointly won by for Sardar Udham and for The Rapist

Best Actor – for 83

Best Actress – for Jalsa

Best Film – 83 directed by Kabir Khan

Equality in Cinema – The team of Jalsa directed by Suresh Triveni

Disruptor in Cinema Award – for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Lifestyle Achievement Award – Kapil Dev

Leadership in Cinema Award –

After winning the Best Actor award Ranveer thanked the jury members and stated that 83 will always be one of the most cherished films of his career. He thanked director Kabir Khan for giving him the opportunity. He dedicated his award to Kapil Dev whose character he played in the film.

Vaani Kapoor, who won the Disruptor in Cinema Award for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, said that she feels special and surreal about winning the award.

Abhishek Bachchan won the Leadership in Cinema Award and the actor stated that he hopes soon he will win the Best Actor award also at the film festival.