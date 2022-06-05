In a rare moment, recalled his struggling days while hosting the 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. He credited his success to by thanking him for reviving his acting career with his 2009 film Wanted, directed by . The Dabangg Khan was also teary-eyed while speaking about having limited resources as a twenty-something. Also Read - Salman Khan, father Salim Khan receive letter with death threats: 'Moose Wala jaisa kar dunga' – police taking no chances

"He has helped me throughout my life. When my career hit a rough patch, Boney Kapoor gave me a film called Wanted. After that he gave another film which marked the comeback of . Boney ji has helped me a lot, for which I will always be thankful,” Salman said at the event, as per Bhaskar.com. Also Read - IIFA 2022: Kriti Sanon, Nargis Fakhri and more celebs whose fashion disasters made us scream Nay!

Salman also shared an anecdote from his early days when he considered himself a nobody. "When I didn’t have any money, actor had a shop called Mischief and I was eyeing a pair of stone wash jeans, boots, and a purse. I knew I couldn’t afford it because I didn’t have money. But Anna saw my eyes and decided to gift me what I yearned," Salman said as he struggled hold back tears. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Bigg Boss 15's Umar Riaz to participate in the dance reality show? Here's the truth

Salman also thanked Ramesh Taurani who gave him Pathar Ke Phool at a point when he had no films for 6 months after the success of Maine Pyaar Kiya. "After the film Maine Pyaar Kiya became a hit, Bhagyashree decided not to act in films. She had to get married and she left. She got all the credits. I didn’t have any film for 6 months. Then a god-like man came in my life – Ramesh Taurani. At that time my father had made a fake announcement from JP Sippy by paying 2000 rupees in a film magazine. I didn’t have any film. Ramesh Taurani went to Sippy’s office and he gave him 5 lakh rupees for music at that time and that’s how I got the film Pathar Ke Phool,” he said.