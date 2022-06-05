IIFA 2022: Abhishek Bachchan's dance with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya is the best thing on the Internet today [Watch Video]

and are back at IIFA after 12 or 13 years. This time, the couple are a star attraction. Their daughter Aaradhya has also gone with them to Abu Dhabi. Yesterday, she presented the award for the Best Actress to for Mimi. The couple said that they have always had a close association with the organizers of the show. Abhishek Bachchan gave a dance performance. At the end, he also came down and shook a leg with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Naagin 6 actor Simba Nagpal on missing out on Rohit Shetty's reality show [Exclusive]

The couple also visited Cannes 2022 where Aishwarya Rai Bachchan went as a brand ambassador for L'Oreal. Their interactions with other guests like went viral. In another moment, Abhishek Bachchan said I Love You to his baby girl.

i am so emotional right now ?? aish and abhi parallel from back in 2009 and 2022, nothing has changed except aaradhyaa being the soul !! ✨#AishwaryaRaiBachchan @juniorbachchan @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/n94tMkW3j9 — P. (@SrkAish_) June 4, 2022

also retweeted the couple's pic and called them smashing. He could not be present for the awards show.

You can see this throwback video from 2009. The couple did a similar jig even then. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan stole the show at the IFFA red carpet. Aaradhya Bachchan wore a white sparkling feathered outfit for the function. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen next on Ponniyin Selvan. The film made by is a historical drama.