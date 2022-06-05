IIFA 2022: Abhishek Bachchan's dance with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya is the best thing on the Internet today [Watch Video]

IIFA 2022: Abhishek Bachchan's dance with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the red carpet has reminded fans of the good old times in 2009 [Watch Video]