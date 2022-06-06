IIFA 2022: Abhishek Bachchan's speech dedicated to daughter Aaradhya and 'amazing' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will leave you moved [WATCH]

Abhishek Bachchan was one of the performers at IIFA 2022. He dedicated his performance to daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.