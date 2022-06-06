One of the biggest events of this year - IIFA 2022 took place in Abu Dhabi. It was a LIT affair as Bollywood's biggest celebrities were a part of it. , , , , Ritiesh Deshmukh, , Yo Yo Honey Singh, , Tiger Shroff, , and many others became a part of it. Among all, and wifey also called for attention to their chemistry. Abhishek Bachchan was one of the performers and he dedicated his act to his daughter and wife. Also Read - KGF 2 success bash: Prabhas and Yash party together; excited fans say, 'Salaar and Rocky in one frame' [View Pics]

In his speech, Abhishek Bachchan sweetly called his daughter Aaradhya a 'princess'. The little one who was seated in the audience with her mother could not stop smiling. But that's not all. Abhishek Bachchan showered some sweet words on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and thanked her for being so 'amazing'. He said, "This one for our little princess. I love you Aaradhya. And Aaradhya's mama for being so amazing. They are just the best." Check out the video below:

There is another video of Abhishek Bachchan that shows him performing with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan. Indeed, these were the sweetest moments from IIFA 2022. Watch the video below:

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have worked together in films like Guru, , , Dhai Akshar Prem Ke and many more. Reports had it that the couple is going to collaborate again for a film called . But it seems that the project has been shelved. Abhishek Bachchan has made a classic comeback to films with his latest one being Dasvi. Watch this space for more updates.