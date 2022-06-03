IIFA 2022 is one of the grandest Bollywood events taking place this year. The awards are happening in Abu Dhabi, and many Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, and others will be attending the awards. Ananya is also going to perform and a few pictures and a video from her rehearsals have made it to social media. And guess what? The Gehraiyaan actress is all set to perform on a song from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa. Also Read - Jawan teaser: Salman Khan reacts to Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee's film; here's what he said

The song to which will shake a leg is Saami Saami. IIFA posted a few pictures of the actress on social media, and she is seen rehearsing the hook step of the chartbuster track. The Instagram handle of IIFA posted, "Swaying on the beats #AnanyaPanday gets ready to set the stage of Nexa IIFA Awards 2022 ablaze!" A video of the same has also gone viral. Check out the video and pictures below…

The songs of Pushpa had become a rage when the film was released in December last year. From Saami Saami to Oo Antava to Srivalli, moviegoers loved all the songs of Pushpa: The Rise.

Well reportedly, Rockstar DSP, who has composed the songs of Pushpa, will also be performing at IIFA 2. A source had stated, "The hysteria surrounding Rockstar DSP's Pushpa: The Rise album still continues even after months of its release. Having given the country the best music of the year, the internet is still humming his popular numbers. DSP will perform to his hit numbers like Oo Antava, Srivalli, and others at the IIFA Awards. The entire act is still under prep process, but it will be extraordinary."

We simply can’t wait to watch these performances at IIFA 2022. This year, it’s also special as Salman Khan will be hosting the awards.