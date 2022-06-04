IIFA 2022: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan to miss making his live performance debut after testing COVID-19 positive for the second time; pens sad note

Kartik Aaryan was supposed to make his live performance debut at the ongoing IIFA Awards 2022. But due to his Covid diagnosis, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will now have to sit back till he fully recovers.