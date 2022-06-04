, who is currently riding high on the box office success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has been tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time. The actor was supposed to make his live performance debut at the ongoing IIFA Awards 2022. But due to his Covid diagnosis, Kartik will now have to sit back till he fully recovers. Also Read - IIFA 2022: Ananya Pandey to Nora Fatehi, Bollywood hotties set the green carpet on fire with their stylish avatar

Sharing a cryptic picture on Instagram, Kartik penned a sad note saying, "Sab kuch itna Positive chal raha tha, Covid se raha Nahi Gaya." His fans and followers flooded the comment section sending him heartfelt wishes while praying for his good health. Also Read - IIFA 2022 WORST dressed celebs: Neha Kakkar, Sara Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff and more stars fail to impress with their choices

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has now become the third Hindi film to cross Rs 200 crore mark worldwide after starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files. The film also stars Kartik Aaryan, , Tabu and among many others. Also Read - Samrat Prithviraj Day One Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's film opens lower than Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, beats Gangubai Kathiawadi

Kartik is currently touted as a superstar by many critics and the audience for delivering the blockbuster of the year and is all set to impress fans with more interesting projects in his lineup including Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy and 's untitled next.

Meanwhile, Bollywood stars have headed to the 2022 International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), which is being held at the Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on June 2-4. IIFA is all set to roll out the red carpet for the Bollywood couple and . Abhishek will perform at the IIFA Awards on June 4. The others scheduled to groove on stage include , Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey, , and . The show is being hosted by , and Maniesh Paul.