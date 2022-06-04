Some time ago, the sequel to the long awaited classic superhit comedy, No Entry, was confirmed, with reports claiming that No Entry 2, might be titled No Entry Mein Entry. The No Entry sequel, directed by Anees Bazmee, will finally be going on floors after years of 'will it won't it'. What's more, the original heroes from the first movie, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan, are set to reprise their roles in No Entry part 2. After all, would it even feel like a No Entry sequel if Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and even Fardeen Khan weren't back in the film? Also Read - Brahmastra: Mouni Roy makes it hard for us to take our eyes off her with her clicks in a black tube gown [VIEW PICS]

Fardeen Khan opens up about No Entry 2 start date and script

Now, at IIFA 2022, Fardeen Khan dropped some vital details about 2, revealing that he's really, really looking forward to it though he hasn't yet got any confirmation on and so on and so forth, but it's been something that everybody associated with the movie is extremely excited about as it's been brewing for many years. Opening about the story, Fardeen added that he's heard the script and it's hilarious, promising double, even triple the fun. On the topic of reuniting with Salman Khan, the actor continued that’s been many months since he has met him and that they've been in touch on the phone, but haven’t got the chance to meet in person for quite some time, so, without doubt, they both are very excited on collaborating again. Also Read - JGM: Vijay Deverakonda and Pooja Hegde starrer goes on floors with special announcement video – character and location deets inside

No Entry 2 plot

Earlier, a well-placed source in the industry exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that No Entry Mein Entry is somewhat along the lines of Housefull 4, dialled up to 100, with sci-fi elements thrown in for added measure. Our source adds that the second installment of the Anees Bazmee film will see , and in triple roles, but spread across multiple timelines – past, present and future – with all three avatars crossing paths toward the climax in some way or another. Nine heroines are expected to be a part of the project, each paired opposite one of the personas of Salman, Anil and Fardeen. Well, fingers crosses it all turns out well. Also Read - Major box office collection day 1: Adivi Sesh starrer off to a stupendous opening in Telugu; very poor in Hindi and other versions