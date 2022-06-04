IIFA 2022: Jacqueline Fernandez mocked for her sparkling feather outfit; netizens say, 'Pakshirajan Ki Wife'

Top Bollywood stars are now in Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2022. We have , , , Tiger Shroff, , , and others for the function. Despite her legal issues, Jacqueline Fernandez managed to travel to Abu Dhabi for the function. She was seen on the red carpet in a golden metallic outfit with feathers. It is a lot like what wore in black for Cannes. The outfit has got funny reactions from netizens. Some have trolled her as the wife of PakshiRajan. As we know, it was the name of 's character in the movie 2.0 that had and . Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Fans confused about Priya's pregnancy without consummating marriage with Ram; say, 'Mujhe sab janna hai' [Read Tweets]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the news because of the Sukesh Chandrasekhar affair. The ED made a list of all the expensive items that she got from him which included brands like Hermes, Louis Vuitton, diamonds and a horse. They also said that he transferred money to her family members. The actress apparently lost out on two projects as well due to this controversy. Jacqueline Fernandez was also trolled by on her social media handle. She passed rather disparaging remarks on her. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar and more Bollywood actors and their favourite food will make your mouth water

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

We can see that even Deepika Padukone wore the black feathered gown at Cannes 2022. The style is in. It takes a lot of personality to carry off something as opulent as that and both the ladies have it. Jacqueline Fernandez has a movie Vikrant Rona coming up with Kicchha Sudeepa. Her film, Cirkus will be releasing towards the end of the year. It stars and . The movie is directed by . The actress has found support from close friends who said that she was unaware of Sukesh Chandrashekhar's reality and hence fell into trouble. Also Read - Samrat Prithviraj goof up: Fan spots Akshay Kumar's white chest hair; others say, 'A lesson on how to kill our historical icons'