IIFA 2022: Pankaj Tripathi REVEALS he was confused for which film he received the award, Ludo or 83; says, 'I was blank..'

Pankaj Tripathi recently won IIFA Awards 2022 for his outstanding performance in Ludo. However, the actor was confused that he won the award for his performance in Ludo or 83. Pankaj won an award for his character Rahul Satyendra aka 'Sattu' a notorious don in a back comedy written and directed by . While in 83 he played the role of a manager, PR Man Singh of the Indian Cricket Team, at 1983 World Cup in Ranveer Singh's starrer helmed by Kabir Khan.

In his recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, the actor confessed about being confused, he said, " I was so overwhelmed that I didn't know. (who presented the award) had announced that it was for Ludo, but I was blank about which film I won this for. I was overwhelmed so didn't hear it. The noise was also such that I couldn't have heard it."

Pankaj was embarrassed but happy

He later added, " It was a wonderful and an unforgettable moment. I just stood there with my hands folded and people would not go silent. I didn't grasp it instantly but realised after stepping down from the stage that it's wonderful that I have this connection with people here where most of the people are from Abu Dhabi. I said there also that I don't know what to say in speech because your claps said it all for me, you gave the speech on my behalf. I couldn't even properly say thanks to producers T-Series or Anurag dada. My wife was sitting there and I asked her and my daughter later in the night if they felt bad that I couldn't mention them in the speech. But it was such a soulful moment for me that I had forgotten everything at that point. I just said thanks to the audience for their love."

Pankaj who has come a long way in his journey, will be seen next in Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga where he play the lead. While he is also prepping for Mirzapur 3 as Kaleen Bhaiya.