IIFA 2022 is all set to take place in Abu Dhabi from 2nd June to 4th June. It's going to be a starry event as many stars are all set to perform at the award function. Salman Khan will be hosting IIFA 2022, and now, here's an exciting piece of news. Reportedly, South's most famous music composer Rockstar DSP will be performing at the awards and it's going to be Pushpa fever on stage as he is all set to perform his chartbuster songs from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer.

A source stated, "The hysteria surrounding Rockstar DSP's Pushpa: The Rise album still continues even after months of its release. Having given the country the best music of the year, the internet is still humming his popular numbers. DSP will perform to his hit numbers like Oo Antava, Srivalli and others at the IIFA Awards. The entire act is still under prep process, but it will be extraordinary."

The songs of Pushpa: The Rise had become a rage. From Oo Antava to Srivalli to Saami, all the songs from the film were loved by one and all. Not just the Telugu tracks, but even the Hindi songs from the movie received a great response.

Pushpa: The Rise was released in December last year. The film was a blockbuster at the box office, and the Hindu dubbed version also did very well. Now, everyone is eagerly waiting for the sequel to the film Pushpa: The Rule. As the songs of Pushpa: The Rise were so good, the expectations from the music of the sequel are also quite high.

Talking about IIFA 2022, many big names from the industry are expected to perform at the awards. A few days ago, writer-director Milap Zaveri tweeted that he is writing gags for the show. He had tweeted, “Super excited to be writing some hilarious acts/gags for @IIFA Abu Dhabi this year for @BeingSalmanKhan @Riteishd @RanveerOfficial @Varun_dvn @ManishPaul03 My 7th time writing for the show! Looking forward to working again with @virafsarkari @WizAndreTimmins @wizsabbas.”