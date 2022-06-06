IIFA 2022 recently took place in Abu Dhabi. It was a HIT event as many of the big Bollywood celebrities attended the extravagant affair. Salman Khan, AR Rahman, Honey Singh, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Gauahar Khan, Rakhi Sawant and many more made their presence felt. While many pictures went viral on social media, one particular picture has caught everyone's attention. Abhishek Bachchan and Salman Khan got captured in one frame and netizens are tripping over it. We all know about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan's past and thus this particular photo has netizens commenting. Check out a few tweets below: Also Read - Salman Khan gets death threats after Sidhu Moose Wala killing; here are more Bollywood celebs who received similar unsettling warnings
Also Read - Salman Khan gets death threat; actor's security beefed up, CBI spotted at Galaxy apartment for inspection
Well, a video of Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan chit chatting at IIFA 2022 has also gone viral. Abhishek Bachchan was one of the performers at IIFA 2022 and he dedicated his performance to his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and wifey Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The videos of him dancing with Aaradhya and Aishwarya went viral on social media and how! Also Read - After Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif test COVID positive, Bollywood celebs' gatherings come under trollers radar, 'Ab Covid nahi spread ho raha hai?'
Talking about Salman Khan, the actor is back in Mumbai. His security has been tightened as reportedly he received death threats.i
