IIFA 2022 recently took place in Abu Dhabi. It was a HIT event as many of the big Bollywood celebrities attended the extravagant affair. Salman Khan, AR Rahman, Honey Singh, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Gauahar Khan, Rakhi Sawant and many more made their presence felt. While many pictures went viral on social media, one particular picture has caught everyone's attention. Abhishek Bachchan and Salman Khan got captured in one frame and netizens are tripping over it. We all know about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan's past and thus this particular photo has netizens commenting. Check out a few tweets below:

Seat 30 was allocated to Aishwarya Rai and 27 to Salman Khan. ??? pic.twitter.com/0nXRxlvgGO — sunil the cricketer (@1sInto2s) June 5, 2022

Nobody would have expected these pics at the beginning of 2022 pic.twitter.com/p1s84oa6ST — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 5, 2022

At IIFA Aishwarya Rai name next to Abhishek and Salman just two seats away ?? they must have met eachother Would love to see live coverage pic.twitter.com/16Ebr9FCyE — • (@KohlifiedGal) June 4, 2022

This picture of Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan sitting with Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi during IIFA 2022 is going viral! Friendship goals or a coincidence?#IIFA2022 #SalmanKhan? #AbhishekBachchan pic.twitter.com/4gR0rYmMZx — One world news (@Oneworldnews_) June 6, 2022

????? how did i miss this gold? ????

poor Abhishek shud've married Lolo ? — Aka (@BeingChulbuli) June 4, 2022

Well, a video of Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan chit chatting at IIFA 2022 has also gone viral. Abhishek Bachchan was one of the performers at IIFA 2022 and he dedicated his performance to his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and wifey . The videos of him dancing with Aaradhya and Aishwarya went viral on social media and how!

Talking about , the actor is back in Mumbai. His security has been tightened as reportedly he received death threats.i