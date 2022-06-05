The IIFA 2022 night – one of Indian cinema’s biggest annual award shows – finally descended upon us after building up for weeks till the excitement reached fever-pitch, with Bollywood stars emerging in full force to slay both the green carpet (it’s no longer the red carpet for some bizarre environmental reason like the colours of the carpet makes a difference) and the stage to make heads turn and eyeballs pop. From Salman Khan, Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor and Sharvari to Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan – the who’s who of Bollywood rocked IIFA awards 2022. However, Salman made news for another reason, too. Also Read - IIFA 2022: Salman Khan, Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, Aishwarya Rai and more slay the green carpet and set fire to the stage [View Pics]

Salman Khan allegedly behaved rudely with Siddharth Kannan

A video is doing the rounds from the IIFA Awards, where popular RJ and anchor Siddharth Kannan, who's co-hosting IIFA, approaches Salman Khan, who's standing alongside Nora Fatehi and Divya Khosla Kumar. When Siddharth proceeds to try and introduce Salman, the latter interrupts him and says, “Hello, namaste, salam alaikum, sat sri akal, kemcho, adab, assalamualaikum, keep quiet. He’s bored us to death. How do you manage to do these things, so much, so, much… Yeh IIFA wale bhi nahi mante, har ek IIFA mai issko leke aate hai (the people at IIFA also bring him back for every award function), it is that... wo lull hai na before the storm that you guys are going to create tomorrow...that...yeh lull period hai isska.” Also Read - IIFA 2022: Fardeen Khan opens up about No Entry 2 start date and story at award show; says, 'I've heard the script'

Salman Khan brutally trolled for his attitude at IIFA 2022

The video has gone viral and hasn't sat well netizens, who've brutally trolled Salman for what they feel to have been “rude and arrogant” behaviour toward Siddharth Kannan, and Salman showing “too much attitude” on his part. One social media user wrote: “He is rude and has extremely bad attitude,” while another comment read: “Salman has too much attitude. Teasing the emcee, the guy running the show. Rude.” We're sure that it was all said in good jest and Salman and Siddharth know each other quite well, too, for the later to take it as a sport, but social media just waits to pounce on such opportunities with no botheration of context. Also Read - Brahmastra: Mouni Roy makes it hard for us to take our eyes off her with her clicks in a black tube gown [VIEW PICS]