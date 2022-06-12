IIFA 2022 took place a few days ago in Abu Dhabi. It was attended by many Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Maniesh Paul, Riteish Deshmukh, Guru Randhawa, Yo Yo Honey Singh, and others. It was a huge event, and now, on 25th June 2022, the award show will be aired on Colors TV, and today, a promo of the show has been released by IIFA on their official Instagram handle. Also Read - Bikini pics of Esha Gupta, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Aaditi Pohankar and more OTT stars will set your screens on fire

They captioned the video, “Our host, #ManieshPaul, got everyone to ROFL with his rib-tickling humour at the NEXA IIFA Awards 2022.” In the video, Maniesh goes near Guru and Honey Singh, and says, “Guru Randhawa and Yo Yo Honey Singh kala chashma pehenke baithe hai; welding kar rahe the, kaam chhodke yah ape aaye hai.” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and more Bollywood actresses who went under the knife for the perfect bosom [View Before-After Pics]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

Well, this joke made laugh out loud and he went and hugged Maniesh. Later, while laughing the superstar also hugs Guru and Honey Singh. We get a glimpse of Riteish also in the video, and he is literally rolling on the floor laughing. Also Read - Farhan Akhtar goes skydiving in Spain; fans ask, ‘Making Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2?’

Along with Maniesh and Riteish, Salman will also be hosting IIFA 2022, and fans of the superstar are excited about it. Reportedly, Ananya will be seen performing with Shahid Kapoor at the awards, and even Abhishek will be giving a rocking performance. The video of Jr. Bachchan’s dance had gone viral as even Aishwarya and Aaradhya are seen cheering him in it. Check out the video below…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

While the awards will be showcased on 25th June, the list of the winners is already out. Sidharth Malhotra and starrer Shershaah won the Best Movie award, Kriti Sanon took home the Best Actress trophy for her performance in Mimi, and got the Best Actor award for his act in Sardar Udham.