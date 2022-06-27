IIFA 2022 recently took place in Abu Dhabi and now it is going to have its TV premiere soon. Salman Khan was the centre of attention at this year's IIFA. He did turn into a host for a while as he took to stage to talk about a lot of things. From how Suniel Shetty helped him when he had no money to Boney Kapoor offering him film when he had none, he shared a lot. Now, a video of him talking about a song that inspired him in recent times has hit the internet. It is none other than Oo Antava from Allu Arjun's film Pushpa. Samantha Ruth Prabhu danced with Allu Arjun in this song. Also Read - From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Nora Fatehi: Massive fees charged by these divas per item song will leave you shocked

Watch Salman Khan's video

It was on the red carpet of IIFA 2022 that he was asked to name a song that inspired him in recent times. Not just naming it, even sang the song a little bit. Samantha Ruth Prabhu who impressed all with her killer moves in this one shared the video on Twitter with sweet heart emojis. also thanked Salman Khan for this one. Take a look.

Thaank You Dear Salman Bhaaaii@BeingSalmanKhan ❤️???? https://t.co/3tjHbBM7Qu — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) June 26, 2022

Well, that is classic Salman Khan, isn't it? The Dabangg actor has been very appreciative of how South Indian movies are doing well at box office.

Salman Khan on South vs Bollywood debate

It was at IIFA 2022 press conference that Salman had spoken about this. He had said, "They (the south Indian film industry) have always believed in heroism, so have we. When you come out of the theatre, you need heroism. Here, apart from one or two people, we are not making heroism films. We should restart making those larger than life heroism films. I am doing that only. However, I feel these days, people have become cool and think I have become clichéd."