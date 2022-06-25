Sara Ali Khan calls Salman Khan 'uncle'; Dabangg Khan's reaction will leave you in splits [WATCH]

Sara Ali Khan is known for her comic timing. And so is Salman Khan! Imagine these two on stage together. At IIFA 2022, Sara Ali Khan and Salman Khan shared a stage and what happened next will leave you laughing hard. Salman Khan hosted IIFA 2022 for a while and as Sara Ali Khan came on stage, she called him an uncle. Ya, she did that! Sara Ali Khan joked that she wants to set up some brands with Salman Khan 'uncle'. How did he react? Also Read - Hollywood News weekly rewind: Amber Heard to publish tell-all book, Thor Love and Thunder first review out, Brad Pitt to retire and more

Salman Khan took it sportingly but in response stated that Sara Ali Khan has lost a film. He stated that since she called him an uncle, Sara Ali Khan will not be his heroine anymore. And everybody was laughing hard. Check out the video below:

Salman Khan gets emotional

At IIFA 2022, Salman Khan was also in tears as he recalled some his struggling days. He shared how gave him a t-shirt when he had only one. He said, "When I didn’t have any money, actor Suniel Shetty had a shop called Mischief and I was eyeing a pair of stone wash jeans, boots, and a purse. I knew I couldn’t afford it because I didn’t have money. But Anna saw my eyes and decided to gift me what I yearned." He also spoke about Ramesh Taurani and said "I didn’t have any film for 6 months. Then a god-like man came in my life – Ramesh Taurani. At that time my father had made a fake announcement from JP Sippy by paying 2000 rupees in a film magazine. I didn’t have any film. Ramesh Taurani went to Sippy’s office and he gave him 5 lakh rupees for music at that time and that’s how I got the film Pathar Ke Phool."