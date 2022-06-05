IIFA 2022 is a starry affair. , are two of the young starlets who are there. Sara Ali Khan looked resplendent in a white outfit yesterday on the red carpet. She greeted the paparazzi with her usual chirpy self. She was asked about the success of and 's 2. The actress said that she was happy for the whole team of the movie. Sara Ali Khan said she always hoped that every film did well at the theatres and so on. Take a look at the video... Also Read - IIFA 2022: Abhishek Bachchan's dance with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya is the best thing on the Internet today [Watch Video]

We can see when the reporters say that Kartik Aaryan is her fave, she just smiles. When they ask her if she is missing him, the actress just walks off. Netizens are having varied reactions to this. Take a look...

You can see the reactions of the netizens. Some have slammed the reporter for asking such a stupid question. It seems Kartik Aaryan had to miss out on IIFA 2022 as he tested positive for COVID-19. During the promotions of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 he said that not everything in life is for film promotions and people assumed that he was referring to his alleged relationship with Sara Ali Khan. The two were rumoured to be a couple when they were working together on Love Aaj Kal 2. He also flew down abroad for her birthday. But time issues and other factors led to a split. The relationship began sometime in 2019 and ended within ten months or so.

There were a lot of rumours ranging from how Sara Ali Khan's mom wanted her to focus on her work in the initial stages of her career and so on. Kartik Aaryan was also linked to after that.