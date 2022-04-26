Recently, IIFA 2022's Technical Awards' winner list was released on the official handle of the International Indian Film Academy Awards. The 2022 edition of IIFA is yet to take place, however, they have announced the technical award winners and starrer movie Sardar Udham is leading with the most wins. Yep, you read that right. Proud wife, had the best reaction to seeing the list of IIFa 2022 technical awards. It seems Vicky Kaushal is yet to get the news of Sardar Udham bagging most wins at the IIFA 2022 technical awards. However, Katrina Kaif, being the doting wife is happily rejoicing in her better half's success. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a link to an article that announced Vicky's film as racing past at the awards. Also Read - Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan to tie the knot before AK62? Venue, date and more details

The Tiger 3 actress dropped 2 hearts and tagged Vicky Kaushal and IIFA on Instagram. Check out Katrina's reaction to Vicky Kaushal's film Sardar Udham's win below:

Sardar Udham lifted trophies in three departments, Cinematography, Editing and Special Effects. and 's Atrangi Re by Anand L Raai is at the second spot with two wins. Check out the complete winner's list of IIFA 2022 TECHNICAL AWARDS here:

Best Cinematography – Avik Mukhopadhyay (Sardar Udham)

Best Editing – Chandrashekhar Prajapati (Sardar Udham)

Best Special Effects (Visuals) – NY VFXwaala, Edit FX Studios, Main Road Post Russia, Super8/ BOJP (Sardar Udham)

Best Choreography for Chaka Chak – Vijay Ganguly (Atrangi Re)

Best Background Score – A. R. Rahman (Atrangi Re)

Best Screenplay – Sandeep Shrivastava (Shershaah starring Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani)

Best Dialogue – , Mrunmayee Lagoo (Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati)

Best Sound Design – Lochan Kanvinde (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol and others)

Best Sound Mixing – Ajay Kumar P.B., Manik Batra (83 starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu and more).