IIFA 2022: Vicky Kaushal opens up on life with Katrina Kaif after marriage at the awards show

The IIFA 2022 night – one of Indian cinema's biggest annual award shows – finally descended upon us after building up for weeks till the excitement reached fever-pitch, with Bollywood stars emerging in full force to slay both the green carpet (it's no longer the red carpet for some bizarre environmental reason like the colours of the carpet makes a difference) and the stage to make heads turn and eyeballs pop. From Salman Khan, Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor and Sharvari to Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan – the who's who of Bollywood rocked IIFA awards 2022. Vicky Kaushal, too, attended IIFA, where he opened up on life with Katrina Kaif post marriage.

Vicky Kaushal talks about how life's going with Katrina Kaif

Vicky joined the star-studded Bollywood bandwagon at the IIFA Awards this year, and though his beloved, Katrina, chose to give the event the miss, her hubby more than made up for her presence by indulging us with a bit of scoop on their marital life. Speaking to India Today, Vicky Kaushal said that his married life with Katrina Kaif is going good. and that sukoon bhari hai (a lot of peace) is there in their lives. He also added that he's missing Katrina at the awards show.

Fardeen Khan opens up about No Entry 2 start date and script

Fardeen Khan dropped some vital details about 2, supposedly titled No Entry Mein Entry, at the function, revealing that he's really, really looking forward to it though he hasn't yet got any confirmation on and so on and so forth, but it's been something that everybody associated with the movie is extremely excited about as it's been brewing for many years. Opening about the story, added that he's heard the script and it's hilarious, promising double, even triple the fun. On the topic of reuniting with , the actor continued that's been many months since he has met him and that they've been in touch on the phone, but haven't got the chance to meet in person for quite some time, so, without doubt, they both are very excited on collaborating again.