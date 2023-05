Celebrities are all excited about IIFA 2023. This time, the grand event is taking place in Abu Dhabi. Quite a few celebrities have already reached Yas Islands to be part of the big event. Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal are going to host the event. While quite a few celebrities are excited about IIFA 2023, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won't be seen at the grand do. The reason is her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Abhishek Bachchan himself revealed why wifey Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won't be attending the event. Also Read - Cannes 2023: Throwback pics of Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Devdas screening in 2022 resurface; we cannot take our eyes off from the lead pair

Why isn't attending IIFA 2023?

Reportedly, at the press conference of IIFA 2023 in Abu Dhabi, Abhishek Bachchan was asked about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's absence from the event and he said that she won't be attending because of Aaradhya Bachchan's school. Well, okay then! Apart from and , and too will be handling the responsibilities of the host. Also Read - Kennedy: Chiyaan Vikram finally reacts to Anurag Kashyap claiming he never responded; revisits old conversation saying, 'I called you...'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently ruled the headlines as she walked the red carpet at 76th Cannes Festival. She chose to wear a huge hooded gown in silver that had a black bow. She went for rep lips to make a statement. Her outfit received a mixed response from netizens with majorly everyone drooling over the diva. Aaradhya Bachchan too accompanied her mother to the French Riviera. However, the duo came back to India pretty soon. Generally, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dishes out more than two looks at Cannes, however, this time, fans could only see one look of the diva. Fans wondered why so! Also Read - Cannes 2023: Sapna Choudhary joins Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan's 'Ghunghat' trend; Bigg Boss 11 star looks fairy-like in short white dress [VIEW PICS]

Trending Now

Check out Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's pictures from Cannes 2023 below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

All deets about IIFA 2023

Talking about IIFA 2023, the event will be led by . Stars like , , and others are going to perform. , and many more actors will be a part of the ceremony. It is expected that , Manish Malhotra and others are going to be the big achievers this year. IIFA 2023 is going to take place today, i.e., May 26. For more entertainment news, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.