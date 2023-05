IIFA 2023 was a starry affair in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. One of the winners of the night was Babil Khan. He shared the award for Best Debut (Actor) for the film, Qala. It came on Netflix. Tripti Dimri was his co-star in the movie. Babil Khan is slowly making his way into the limelight. He has the same quirky taste as his taste as his dad, which is why he is being sought-after by fashion designers. Babil Khan opted for a gender fluid look for the green carpet where he wore a dinner jacket over a skirt, which resembled a Scottish kilt. He was accompanied by his mother, Sutapa Sikdar. Also Read - IIFA 2023 complete winners list: Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Drishyam 2 bag top honours; Brahmastra gets maximum nods

Take a look at the video of Babil Khan and Sutapa Sikdar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Netizens are in awe seeing how humble and well-mannered he is as a person. Babil Khan greeted everyone with a smile. He did not seem even a wee bit displeased with the interference. Fans of late Irrfan said that he has the humility of his father, and his smile. They have commented that his father must be super proud of him. Others said that R Madhavan's son Vedant and he seem to be the most grounded of star kids. Take a look at some of the comments below... Also Read - IIFA 2023: Kamal Haasan calls The Kerala Story a 'propaganda film' [Watch]

Wonderful words and great gesture gentleman if you can keep with them ! All the best ! — Jagdish Singh (@Jagdish07278076) May 27, 2023

Babil Khan said that he would keep the trophy besides the ones won by his father, Irrfan Khan. He had 50 of them. Babil said he would humble himself and continue to work from the next day. He said that such awards have given him more confidence in his art. He hopes to be able to express himself better as an artiste as the years roll by. Also Read - IIFA 2023: Salman Khan gets a marriage proposal at the green carpet; here's how Tiger 3 star reacted

Trending Now

He shared the trophy with Shantanu Maheshwari who won for the role of Afshan in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Both these young actors have proved their mettle. Babil Khan gave up his film studies abroad as he wanted to start work soon. His mom Sutapa Sikdar is his pillar of strength.