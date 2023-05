IIFA Awards 2023 are happening as you read this. Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kamal Haasan, Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal and more celebs have flown to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi im Dubai to celebrate the biggest awards night, which is the International Indian Film Academy Awards. With crackling performances by Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and more celebs, the IIFA 2023 night has been nothing but a spectacle. Vicky alongside Abhishek Bachchan, Farah Khan and Rajkummar Rao are handling the hosting duties alongside entertaining the guests. And at the same time, some major awards are being distributed to deserving nominees.

IIFA Awards 2023 complete winners list

From Best Debut to best playback, Best Music Director and a lot more awards have been presented tonight. From late Irrfan's son Babil Khan to Shantanu Maheshwari, Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal and more. From , Qala to Gangubai Kathiawadi and more films have bagged top honours at the prestigious IIFA Awards 2023. Check out the complete winner's list of IIFA Awards 2023 below:

Best Lyrics: for Kesariya from Brahmastra - Part One: Shiva starring and .

Best Music Director Pritam for Brahmastra - Part One: Shiva.Best Playback Female: Shreya Ghoshal for Rasiya from Brahmastra - Part One: Shiva.

Best Debut Female: Khushali Kumar for : Round D Corner.

Best Debut Male is a tie between Shantanu Maheshwari and Babil Khan for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Qala.

Well-deserved, Shantanu! With his magnetic screen presence, #ShantanuMaheshwari has made a remarkable debut in the world of cinema, winning the prestigious IIFA trophy in the category "Best Debut (Male)" for his part in the film #GangubaiKathiawadi.#IIFA2023 #IIFAONYAS pic.twitter.com/TqWBvCjsUE — IIFA (@IIFA) May 27, 2023

Outstanding Achievement in Regional Cinema: and Genelia D'Souza for Ved.

Best Singer male: Arijit Singh for Kesariya from Alia and Ranbir starrer directorial Brahmastra. Since Arijit Singh was not in the house, the trophy was picked up by none other than music director Pritam.

Best Adapted Story: Aamil Keeyan Khan and Abhishek Pathan for Drishyam 2 starring , , , Tabu and Akshaye Khanna. Since Abhishek was not present, his father Kumar Mangat Pathak, picked up his trophy. Such a proud moment for the father.

AR Rahman handed over Oustanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award to Kamal Haasan.

Manish Malhotra was honoured with the Outstanding Achievement for Fashion in Cinema award.

(Note: This copy is updating as the IIFA Awards 2023 are currently underway in Dubai.)