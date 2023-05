IIFA 2023 was a starry affair. won the award for Best Actor for Vikram Vedha. The actor gave us some of the best moments of the event when he danced on Ek Pal Ka Jeena on stage with and . A moment from the green carpet of IIFA has caught the attention of people on social media. Hrithik Roshan is seen on the carpet while a person screams loudly, "Greek God of Bollywood". The paparazzi tell the person to shut up. Hrithik Roshan holds his stomach as he bursts out laughing. As we know, he has been christened with that name due to his drop dead gorgeous good looks. Also Read - IIFA 2023: Babil Khan wins over netizens; Qala actor's smile and humility reminds fans of late Irrfan [Watch Video]

Take a look at the video of Hrithik Roshan at IIFA 2023

Hrithik Roshan fans are celebrating his win for Vikram Vedha. The film, which was made on a budget of Rs 180 crores did not recover well at the box office. Hrithik Roshan has written that Vikram Vedha is one of the most special movies of his career. His fans feel that the box office failure of the movie should not deter him from choosing diverse roles. He delivered a powerful performance in the movie.

The craze The whistlings The aura LENGEND HRITHIK ROSHAN THE CROWD PULLER HRITHIK ROSHAN ??#HrithikRoshan #IIFA2023 https://t.co/aB5HbEDmTL — A Y A N (@VijayDinanath20) May 28, 2023

#HrithikRoshan Becomes The first actor to win most number of best actor awards(5).. iifa ....surprassing #Srk ( 4). — David Dagga (@DavidDagga) May 28, 2023

We can see that his fans are on cloud nine. Now, Hrithik Roshan has the maximum number of IIFA 2023 Best Actor awards. He has five awards now. Hrithik Roshan confirmed that Jr NTR is going to be on WAR 2. He has Fighter coming up at the start of January 2024 in the Republic Day weekend. The Indian paparazzi has captured global attention after the NMACC event. The way they addressed Tom Holland, Zendaya and others were hilarious.