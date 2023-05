IIFA 2023 is happening at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, Dubai. A lot of film industry stars are have jetted off to Dubai to attend the same. From Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan to Nora Fatehi, Esha Gupta and more are already there for the grand awards night. The rehearsals for the performances and hosting are all on and excitement around IIFA is palpable. Just a couple of hours ago, Kamal Haasan also reached Dubai. And he interacted with the media there. Kamal Haasan was asked about The Kerala Story there. The veteran actor called it a 'propaganda film'. Also Read - The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma shades Ananya Panday? Here's what happened

Kamal Haasan calls Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story a propaganda film

Entertainment news is blowing up with the updates and the outstanding collections of Sudipto Sen-directed Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani starrer The Kerala Story. The film is minting money even after four weeks. However, there are some who are still criticizing the movie. A lot of people have called The Kerala Story a propaganda film. And just now, even Kamal Haasan has called it a propaganda film. When asked about the controversies around the movie, the filmmaker and actor says that he is against propaganda films. The Vikram actor shares that it is not enough to write, 'based on true story' at the bottom of the poster as a logo. Kamal Haasan says that the movie has to be true to say that and claims that The Kerala Story is not true. Also Read - The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma reveals ugly side of Hindi film industry, 'Actresses have to wait for male actors to arrive on set'

Watch the video of Kamal Haasan calling The Kerala Story a propaganda film here:

#WATCH | Abu Dhabi | "I told you, it's propagandist films that I am against. It's not enough if you write 'true story' just at the bottom as a logo. It has to really be true and that is not true," says actor and politician Kamal Haasan on #TheKeralaStory pic.twitter.com/VSydksg1Z3 — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2023

Netizens react to Kamal Haasan's remarks on The Kerala Story

Well, The Kerala Story is winning the hearts of the audience, week after week. It has already made Rs 200 crores on a budget reported to be Rs 15 crores. Fans have been hailing the movie. Some netizens have reacted to Kamal Haasan's statement about the film. A lot of people have slammed the senior actor for saying so. Some have brought up the political angle in the same. Check it out here: Also Read - The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma reveals a Muslim girl used to abuse the director every day; shares her view changed after watching the film

Well said but bhakt nahi maanege ? pic.twitter.com/H2DNbT3yuQ — Nadeem Siddiqui (@osmaniaprinting) May 27, 2023

Quam se wafadari sab nibha rhe hai,sach qubool krne mei ghabra rahe hai — thecluelessguy (@TheWisemanPro) May 27, 2023

Don't waste your time and resources on these guys; — Manivaannan R (@ManivaannanR) May 27, 2023

What your are staying is an insult to those who went through the ordeal and some of them did come out in public too. We all know your double standards. — Arjuun Sethuraman (@arjuunsraman) May 27, 2023

he himself made vishwaroopam which was under controversy — rakaanga2 (@rakaanga2) May 27, 2023

उम्मीद के मुताबिक ज़बाब — Sushil Kumar Gautam( जल है तो कल है) (@bhola70) May 27, 2023

Nonsense

Bavekoof — Rakesh Khosla (@rakeshkhosla) May 27, 2023

in chomu se opinion lete kyu ho — ηєнα (@_dreamer__neha) May 27, 2023

Ye wahi chomu h na jo vishwaroopam movie release k time ro rha rha tha ki meri movie release ho jane do ? — Rahul Shrivastava ???? (@rahulshri007) May 27, 2023

Its shameful that for the sake of politics such people refuse to believe the truth and the pain our People have gone through and above that they refuse to believe that it is the matter of National Security and National Security shouldn't be ignore because of political agenda. — Shubham Tharwani ? (@ShubhamTharwani) May 27, 2023

Oh gone to Abu Dhabi That's why now forcefully to speak up for that #TheKeralaStory otherwise he will be silent only for this....?? — Senthilkumar (@cmpasenthil) May 27, 2023

How can he state it isn’t true when these are true stories described by victims???? — MadhuSmitha (@nicegirl2k_in) May 27, 2023

Well Well The Reality which is termed as Propaganda is like by crores & smacking hit The Propaganda which is passed as Truth is biting the dust at BO — Soum_Speaks (@soum_speaks) May 27, 2023

Why is he playing politics in the UAE and taking Indian political differences there? — Curioustweeter ?? (@Curioustweeter9) May 27, 2023

Truth can never be suppressed, however hard we try. — Rakesh Sinha (@RakeshS49760129) May 27, 2023

I am just happy that propaganda desert cult is rattled and film's already hit. — FreeMusketeer (@FreeMusketeerr) May 27, 2023

We dont recognize him as a politician, he is justs an attention seeker. — Aravind rgs (@Aravind_rgs) May 27, 2023

An actor who makes nonsensical movies only for money is talking about a movie with a researched subject .

This overrated actor @ikamalhaasan needs a reality check — Shetty (@Vishwasshettre) May 27, 2023

I thought he is knowledgeable person...??? — Blinks Gaze (@Endy_freakz) May 27, 2023

The Kerala Story has made a business of Rs 216.07. The business has slowed down a bit in the third week. Let's see how Sudipto Sen, Adah Sharma and producer Vipul Armutlal Shah has to say about Kamal Haasan's remark.